Take a road trip to Beaufort with help from this travel guide

With all the great destinations in the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire, you don’t have to go far. The Morning Break team put together a guide to help you spend a weekend in Beaufort.
If you’re able to make it into Beaufort before close of business, you may want to start your trip with a uniquely Beaufort experience at the Kazoobie Kazoo Factory. You’ll learn about the history of the instrument and how it’s made, and you can take home your own kazoo!
Kazoobie Kazoo Factory
- 12 John Galt Road, Beaufort
- Tours Times:
- Monday - Friday: 10 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.
- Tickets:
- $9 for adults.
- $7 for kids ages 4 years old to 11 years old.
Then, think about heading downtown to the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park on Bay Street. Take your kids to the playground, fish or just take in the sites of the Beaufort River from a porch swing.
If you’re a history fan, you may want to begin your Saturday with a tour of the National Reconstruction Era Historical Park. You’ll want to carve out a good chunk of time for the park. It includes four sites across Beaufort County. Rangers at the park headquarters on Craven Street can even help you plan your adventure.
National Reconstruction Era Historical Park
- Park headquarters: 706 Craven Street, Beaufort
- To see Brian Byers’ tour of National Reconstruction Era Historical Park with the “Exploring Our Parks” series, click here.
- There are some restrictions and changes in place for the safety of visitors and staff during the pandemic. To learn more about those, click here.
- To see answers to frequently asked questions about the park, click here.
To keep the history theme going, learn more about the city’s past at the Beaufort History Museum. The museum building itself was built in 1798 as an arsenal for the Beaufort Volunteer Artillery.
Beaufort History Museum
- 713 Craven Street, Beaufort
- Museum Hours:
- Tuesday - Friday: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Please call ahead to confirm that enough museum staff members are working (843-525-8500).
- Admission:
- Adults: $8
- Children (Ages 18 and under): Free
Then wrap up your day shopping local in the historic district. While you’re there, keep an eye out for the colorful and creative benches decorated by local artists. To learn more about those benches, click here.
To reconnect with nature, consider taking in the sights and sounds of the Lowcountry Sunday morning with a walk on the Spanish Moss Trail. It stretches all the way from Beaufort to Port Royal. To pick the best access point for you to start your walk, click here.
After your stroll, don’t forget to check out who’s strolled before you by stopping by the Pat Conroy Literary Center, where you can learn more about one of Beaufort’s most famous residents.
Pat Conroy Literary Center
- 601 Bladen Street, Beaufort
- Hours:
- Thursday - Sunday: 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Admission is free.
