Top Teacher: Sara Spurlin

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - “It’s never a dull moment in 1st grade. And that’s what I love about it.”
Sara Spurlin teaches 1st grade at Taylor’s Creek Elementary School in Hinesville.
“Relationships are super important to me. That would probably be the one thing I build everything else up on,” she said. “I spend a lot of time building up those relationships, not only with my students but with their families as well.”
Spurlin’s own family relationships spurred her on the road to the classroom. Her mother, Diane, is a long time educator.
“There was a little boy, it was years ago when my mom was teaching at Liberty County Pre-K, and I was volunteering in her room and he and he said I’ve always dreamed of having a teacher like you. And that will always stay with me, I was probably in high school then, and I just knew that’s what I was meant to do,” Spurlin said.
“Ms. Spurlin is one the most phenomenal teachers that I have ever had the privilege of working with. She has many parent requests, the students love her, she goes above and beyond every day,” Principal Debra Wingate said.
“My goal for my students each year is to find that belief in themselves,” Spurlin said. “I want to see my students grow, academically to their best ability, but I want them to feel that growth on the inside and be proud of that on the inside.”
