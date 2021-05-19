Wednesday | Temperatures peak near 80°, with just a spotty chance of rain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Morning! It’s yet-another pleasant May morning across our area with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s in many communities. A few spots close to the coast are in the mid and upper 60s. Beaches remain in the lower 70s - all before 8 a.m.
The forecast remains dry through the morning commute, under a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower is possible heading into mid-morning; spreading inland through late morning and early afternoon.
Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 70s by noon. We’ll peak in the lower 80s in most spots by mid-afternoon. It’ll cool back into the 70s around sunset and 60s thereafter. Another pleasant start is in Thursday’s forecast.
We’ll start to warm-up Friday and by Sunday afternoon, it’ll be warmer than 90° in most areas away from the immediate beaches.
Mid and upper 90s are possible early next week.
Happy Wednesday,
Cutter
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.