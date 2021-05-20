2 arrested after shots fired incident on Tybee

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are in the Chatham County jail after Tybee police say a gun was fired into the air.
Officers say a group flagged them down near Tybrisa Street Tuesday night around 10 p.m. and pointed out a woman who they say pointed a gun at one of them and then fired the gun into the air.
Police talked with the woman but she said she only set off a firework.
Officers did find a bullet in the area matching the original report.
Witnesses also told officers the woman passed the gun off to a man. Tybee Police say while they were talking to the man he excused himself to the bathroom. Afterward, officers went into the bathroom and found a handgun in the tank of the toilet.
