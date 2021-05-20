Beaufort Co. School District wants public feedback on proposed budget

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Parents and other taxpayers in Beaufort County may want to take a look online. The Beaufort County School District is offering a virtual forum asking for feedback on their new school year budget.
The school district wants public feedback on their brand new budget and they are asking people that want to get involved to go online and check out their presentation so they can give their opinion.
The district has proposed a $274,274,600 budget for fiscal year 2021-2022. Over 70 percent of that budget is going to instruction and instructional support. The rest will be spent on operations and leadership.
This budget is $20 million more than last year.
The district says there are a few big changes people should keep an eye on. There are a few mandatory teacher salary increases, but the district is also choosing to bring back a step salary increase program that gives teachers a 2 percent raise annually that they got rid of nearly a decade ago. They believe this along with a $5,000 location payment will draw more high caliber teachers to the district.
The district is also spending nearly $1 million to put security officers in 15 elementary schools that don’t have one already.
They want people to take a look at these numbers and give feedback in case there’s anything they might be missing, or the public believes needs more work
“Our school district employees about 3000 employees. Which is one of the largest employers in the county, so it has a huge impact on teacher salaries, it is a major component of this budget and so we want to make sure we are getting input from others to make sure we are meeting the school district needs,” Chief Financial Officer Tonya Crosby said.
You have until June 30 to go online and give your opinion. For more information, please click here.
