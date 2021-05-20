Benedictine loses to Marist in game two of the GHSA 4A State Championship playoff series

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Game two of the GHSA 4A State Championship playoff series between Marist and Beneditine got underway at Coolray Field around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday - the Cadets in a must-win situation.
Cadets fell in game one 5-nothing to the War Eagles.
Will Walker at the plate for BC, catcher misses the ball, junior Kam Edge steals home in the state championship game to put the Cadets on the board. Bottom of the first they take a 1-nothing lead.
Senior ace Carter Holton on the mound for BC, he was able to hold Marist off for awhile. Tyler Hare with a line drive near the right field wall. Andrew Mannelly makes it on home, tied ballgame at one-each bottom of the third.
Bottom of the 7th - two outs and the bases loaded. Holton reaches his pitch limit and has to leave the game. His final start as a Cadet and an incredible career.
Grey Taylor pops one out to center field off George Mullen, Champ Davis comes on home, Marist wins 2-1 with a walkoff solo. The Cadets finish as the Georgia High School Association Class 4A State runner-up.
“They’re a, you know, very good team. They hit the ball well. Defense was solid. Pitching was excellent today. We had some hard-hit balls that just didn’t fall for us, and I think the stadium was a factor, playing in a big field, but I’m proud of these guys. They fought all year and they had an amazing run. I tell them I love them and they’re a big part of the BC baseball program and they brought us to the finals, the state championship in 4A and I’m super proud of them,” said Kevin Farmer.
The Cadets end the year with just six losses and returning, a stellar junior class.
Metter begins their state championship series Friday at Grayson Stadium and Jeff Davis gets underway Saturday in Savannah.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.