Benedictine loses to Marist in game two of the GHSA 4A State Championship playoff series

“They’re a, you know, very good team. They hit the ball well. Defense was solid. Pitching was excellent today. We had some hard-hit balls that just didn’t fall for us, and I think the stadium was a factor, playing in a big field, but I’m proud of these guys. They fought all year and they had an amazing run. I tell them I love them and they’re a big part of the BC baseball program and they brought us to the finals, the state championship in 4A and I’m super proud of them,” said Kevin Farmer.