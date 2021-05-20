Bloomingdale feeling the Hollywood impact as movie filming gives boost to businesses

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - If you haven’t heard by now, some Hollywood stars have been filming a movie in different parts of Chatham County.
Thursday - the stars and crew for the movie “Chase” were in Bloomingdale.
The Coastal Empire is no stranger to hosting a movie, its stars, and crews.
“This is the third movie I can remember in recent years that we’ve had out here,” said Bloomingdale Mayor Ben Rozier.
This week, Bloomingdale residents may have noticed the city’s police department looks a little different.
Mayor Ben Rozier says film crews have actually transformed their building.
“They rearranged some things and paid us for our troubles and put our police department out for just a little bit but those guys are more than amenable to work with them and very happy. Hopefully, they’ll get a chance to meet the stars hopefully.”
Mayor Rozier also says filming has also been good for the local economy.
He says crews are patronizing different catering businesses and says he’s thankful the production chose Bloomingdale and Chatham County to shoot their movie.
“It’s a plus for the whole state of Georgia, especially for this area,” he said. “But I think we’re very fortunate to have the movie industry looking at Georgia, Bloomingdale, and Savannah as a place they want to be there. They want to be here.”
The city says film crews will be in Bloomingdale until Friday.
And for those wondering, the mayor hasn’t had the chance to meet the star of the film just yet but can’t wait to see him on the big screen.
“I look forward to seeing it in theaters. I’m a big Gerard Butler fan.”
The mayor also says Bloomingdale Police has some officers working off-duty to help with traffic and crowd control.
The city’s public works department is also helping out while the production is in the city.
