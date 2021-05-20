City of Beaufort reviewing budget for fiscal year 2022

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The City of Beaufort is reviewing its budget for fiscal year 2022 and making a few changes to how they do things - meaning savings for many residents.
The City of Beaufort is currently reviewing their budget for the 2022 fiscal year. The mayor says their main focus was on COVID recovery.
“Coming out of COVID we had a lot of businesses who are trying to get back on their feet. Employment is still a little wonky, where people weren’t really feeling good again. We’re really trying to provide what relief we can,” said Mayor Stephen Murray.
The City of Beaufort has announced its 2022 $23 million budget. It reflects a 3 percent increase from 2021.
“Essentially the budget is going to be almost a mirror of what 2019 looks like. So there’s not a lot of room for new initiatives.”
The city says they are keeping staffing, purchases, and new projects stable rather than growing. Keeping expenses the same, plus new property and business revenue means there is a surplus in the budget.
“So we have about $700,000 approximately in new revenue dollars that are coming in because of some of the growth over the last couple of years.”
That all means that they are able to decrease the overall millage rate.
“That allows us to reduce the millage because we have those new gross dollars coming in.”
Which means property taxes will not be increasing. In fact some residents may even see lower numbers coming in. The mayor says that will be a huge benefit to everyone in the city.
”We are trying to do our part to make sure we are providing what relief we can.”
The city also used CARES act funding to replace an $80,000 loss from the pandemic. The rest of the $5 million will be put into a special revenue fund.
The mayor says when they do decide to release those federal funds from the CARES act, they will go to the public and ask for their input on how it should be spent.
