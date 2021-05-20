Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 5-20-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure is centered over the mid atlantic states. The high will slowly drift over our area this week. This will bring us mostly dry and warm conditions. Moisture will work in from the Atlantic Ocean but the high pressure should suppress any rain chances. Our temps will be seasonable through Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Temps begin to warm this weekend and we’ll see lots of 90s next week. Next rain chance returns Wednesday.