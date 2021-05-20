Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 5-20-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure is centered over the mid atlantic states. The high will slowly drift over our area this week. This will bring us mostly dry and warm conditions. Moisture will work in from the Atlantic Ocean but the high pressure should suppress any rain chances. Our temps will be seasonable through Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Temps begin to warm this weekend and we’ll see lots of 90s next week. Next rain chance returns Wednesday.
Today will be mostly sunny and breezy, highs 79-85.
Tonight will become mostly clear, lows 58-66.
Friday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.
Friday night will be clear, lows in the low 60s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 90s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows near 70.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the upper 90s.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 70s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear, lows near 70.
TROPICS: A non tropical low pressure is located about NE of Bermuda. This low will move to the southeast over warmer waters into Friday. There is a 90% chance that this systems develops into a sub-tropical cyclone. There is no threat to the US as the system will move back to the NE Monday and weaken. The first name on the Atlantic Hurricane list is Ana.
COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Today: E winds at 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt, seas 4-5 ft. Tonight: E winds at 10-15 kt, seas 4-5 ft. Friday: NE winds at 10-15 kt with gusts to 20 kt, seas 3-4 ft.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.