Group to review site of proposed Salvation Army shelter
A contingent of clergy, community leaders and elected officials opposed to the proposed Salvation Army shelter in west Savannah say they’re commissioning their own survey of The Weeping Time site. (Source: WTOC)
By Sean Evans | May 20, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT - Updated May 20 at 5:55 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A contingent of clergy, community leaders and elected officials opposed to the proposed Salvation Army shelter in west Savannah say they’re commissioning their own survey of The Weeping Time site.

In a five to four vote in April, Savannah City Council approved a permit for the shelter to be built, but only after an archaeological survey of the area is completed.

In a news conference Thursday on Savannah’s west side, we learned that Dr. Anne Bailey, a History Professor at SUNY Binghamton and author of a book on The Weeping Time, will share her findings and research on the site as part of the survey.

“Dr. Bailey will be joined by a team of specialists which will include a landscape architect and a surveyor to present their initial findings,” said Pastor Larry Gordon, Solomon Temple COGIC.

Pastor Gordon says that team will then present their findings on June 2, followed by a visit to Savannah.

“When we talk about the precious treasure of The Weeping Time property, we ought to be of the utmost concern about its use and its usage,” said Bishop Benjamin Payne Collins, SE Georgia Jurisdiction of the COGIC.

Even though city records indicate The Weeping Time did not happen at the site of the proposed Salvation Army shelter, the group Thursday contends it is part of the property. Pastor Gordon says their newly commissioned survey, funded by community donations, will run parallel to the one conducted by Brockington and Associates, the firm contracted by the city to do archaeological surveys.

