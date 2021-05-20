Marne Garden renamed after fallen 3rd ID soldier

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Stewart honored a soldier Thursday who paid the ultimate sacrifice protecting our country.
The U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Division renamed the Marne Garden outside of its headquarters after Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe.
Cashe died in Iraq in 2005. The 3rd ID says he pulled out his team members from a burning vehicle after it hit an explosive device.
Cashe and four other soldiers eventually died from their injuries.
A ceremony was held for renaming of the garden to memorialize Cashe on his brave and heroic actions.
Among those who attended was his sister. She says Cashe loved his team members, and the 3rd Infantry always had his back.
“He earned this. It won’t change a thing about his death, but it would just mean the world to us as a family to know that 50 years from now, I probably won’t be here unless it’s the good lord’s will, but his children, his nieces, his nephews, they can look back and say that’s my uncle, that’s my daddy, he did that. he can do, and he did,” Kasinal Cashe-White said.
Cashe was ultimately awarded the Silver Star Medal for his bravery and heroism.
