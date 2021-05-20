Savannah coffee shop specializes in Venezuelan food, Hilton Head bakery expands

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Morning Break’s Kyle Jordan checked in with Jesse Blanco of “Eat It & Like It” to chat about developments in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry’s culinary scene.
Blanco said the cancelation didn’t surprise him because of the months of planning that go into the event each year.
“What about chefs that can’t commit to come here because they’re down employees? What about, you know, restaurants who would love to participate but they’re not sure they’re going to be able to,” Blanco said. “This is a major commitment that takes months and months to put together.”
According to Blanco, Zunzi’s closed the doors at their classic York Street location Sunday night in preparation for its new partnership with Treylor Park. The collaboration, called Zunzibar, will be at 236 Drayton Street (the old site of Green Fire Pizza) and you can learn more about it by clicking here.
“They are, I would say, days away from serving food there,” Blanco said. “I understand the holdup might be dotting some I’s and crossing some T’s when it comes to liquor licenses.”
Hilton Head Social Bakery is in the process of moving to a new location. Blanco said they outgrew their space at Shelter Cove.
“Philippe and his wife, Marissa, they do an amazing job there,” Blanco said. “He’s an amazing, rock star, New York City chef that decided to move down here and open up a bakery, and everything is just delicate and beautiful and amazing.”
Now, the bakery’s team is working on renovating an old Dairy Queen on the island to serve their growing customer base.
A fairly new café brings a perfectionist’s attitude to coffee and the flavor of Venezuela to Savannah.
Troupial, named after the national bird of Venezuela, opened up on Whitaker Street back in February. It serves up street food, arepas and baked goods, but Blanco said coffee is what they do best.
