Second Harvest’s Summer Feeding Program returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are heading into the second summer of the coronavirus pandemic and there is still a focus on feeding children in need.
America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia Food Bank served 849,000 meals to kids in need last year, which is 200,000 more meals than they have ever served before.
After shifting some of the food assistance programs around last summer to accommodate the increased need, Second Harvest is going to have a very similar plan this summer to feed kids in need. They have hired additional kitchen staff and drivers to help with added locations they did not have last year, such as summer camps and some new areas like McIntosh and Glynn counties.
From June 1 until the kids go back to school in August, they plan to hand out around 6,000 to 7,000 meals a day, which is around the same number of meals for the summer of 2020.
“We never turn a child away if they are hungry, that is our philosophy. It is set for children that are at risk for hunger, but right now, any child that is hungry and any child that says they are hungry, we want to make sure they are getting food. We don’t know what their family situation is, we don’t know what is going on in their lives,” said Mary Jane Crouch, Executive Director of America’s Second Harvest.
In addition, the city of Savannah delivers 4,000 meals a week to kids in summer camps and a few of the outlying parks. That food is prepared and delivered by the school board.
Second Harvest is already out in some counties serving children and they will be offering lunch and breakfast to take with them for the next day to any child in need all summer long.
For more information about Second Harvest’s Summer Feeding Program, click here.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.