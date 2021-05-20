Thursday | Cool morning, warm afternoon ahead of weekend heat!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s another pleasant morning, temperature-wise, with numbers in the upper 50s and lower 60s across the area. It’s mostly clear to partly cloudy and dry. These conditions remain in-place through the morning commute.
Under sunshine, the temperature warms to near 80° by lunch-time; peaking in the low to mid-80s this afternoon. The day remains dry to mostly dry with an occasionally gusty east breeze.
Temperatures cool through the 70s and into the upper 50s and 60s tonight. We’ll wake up to a nice Friday morning. Afternoon temperatures could be a couple degrees warmer Friday; generally mid to upper 80s.
Widespread upper 80s and lower 90s are forecast Saturday afternoon with low to mid-90s in the forecast Sunday afternoon.
The hottest weather arrives early next work-week. Mid to upper 90s are possible for, at least, a few afternoons next week with little to no chance of beneficial rain.
Have a great Thursday,
Cutter
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.