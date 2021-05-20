Tybee Island seeing boost in vacation rentals

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - During the pandemic, Tybee Island city officials say they still saw record numbers of people visit the beach.
For several years, Cathy Sakas has owned a rental property. She says in March and April they saw cancellation after cancellation, but by May they were back on track for a successful year.
Cathy Sakas says while people couldn’t fly for some time, their rental property being close to major roadways made it a great choice. She says this helped them continue to make an income. Of course, Sakas says they had to change how they did things.
One thing was ensuring a 24 hour gap between clients for proper cleaning measures. However, Sakas says none of this had a negative impact on their rental. Something she says helped them get through the loss they had in March and April, was the financial cushion she sets aside every year. This, she says, is for the months when business is slow during hurricane season.
“I did just fine and I’m sure other people on the island, I don’t know how they did but I can only imagine they did as well or better than me. I have not had to make up. Of course I did lose income from March through April, but you kind of plan for that. I always plan for hurricanes,” said Sakas.
Sakas says they’re on track for a successful summer this year as well. She says her rentals are booked through September already and she’s already getting calls for bookings for October and November.
