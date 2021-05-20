Westbound I-16 closed near mile marker 151 due to crash with injuries

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Westbound I-16 is closed near mile marker 151 due to a serious crash with multiple injuries.
One eastbound lane is also closed at this time. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes.
One adult and one child are confirmed to be injured. A helicopter has been called in to help fly the victims to the hospital. The Chatham County Police Department says one of the victims was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
Mile marker 151 is near the exit for Bloomingdale Road. Westbound traffic is being detoured on to Bloomingdale Rd.
Drivers should expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no timetable on when the lanes are expected to re-open.
The Georgia State Patrol has been called in to investigate the crash.
WTOC has a crew on the way to the scene and will update as more information is provided.
