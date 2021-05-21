Call for volunteers to help setup Flags for Fallen at Mighty 8th museum

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - If you want to honor the root of what Memorial Day is all about, there is a way to do that in Pooler.
The National Museum of the Mighty 8th Air Force is looking for volunteers to help set up its memorial flag garden.
This garden will include a 48-star American flag for each of the 26,000 airmen in the 8th Air Force who gave the ultimate sacrifice during World War II.
You’ll be able to visit the garden from Thursday through Monday, but first, the museum needs help setting it up on Tuesday and Wednesday.
