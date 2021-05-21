Claxton Poultry Farms indicted on price fixing, bid rigging charges

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Claxton Poultry Farms is charged in a nationwide conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids for some chicken products.
Federal investigators say Claxton Poultry and co-conspirators, including current President Mikell Fries and current Vice President Scott Brady, worked to suppress and eliminate competition for sales of broiler chicken products. Broiler chickens are chickens raised for human consumption and sold to grocery stores and restaurants.
The charges are part of a long-running investigation into price-fixing in the chicken industry.
According to prosecutors, some companies communicated about their prices and worked together to manipulate the market. The indictment cites phone calls and text messages between them.
