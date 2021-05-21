Clothing donation part of SCAD SERVE initiative

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A team of students from Savannah College of Art and Design volunteered to help organize items for a clothing donations event at the Community for St. Joseph’s Mission.
It was a part of the SCAD SERVE initiative.
Students were able to design the event in a way to better organize the clothes and make it more efficient.
One SCAD student said she likes helping with the community and giving back to those in need.
“I’ve always wanted to give back more because I feel like I have a lot of opportunities myself and it’s nice to give back and help those who don’t have as much as I do,” Sara Wiley said.
This year alone, SCAD SERVE has donated over 2,000 pairs of socks, over 700 pairs of reading glasses, and over 300 twin blankets to Union Mission.
