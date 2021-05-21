Dave Turley’s Friday Wx Forecast 5-21-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure is centered over the mid atlantic states. The high will slowly drift over our area this week and begin to strengthen. This will bring us mostly dry and warm conditions. Moisture will work in from the Atlantic Ocean but the high pressure should suppress any rain chances. Our temps will be seasonable through Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Temps begin to warm this weekend and we’ll see lots of 90s next week. Next rain chance returns Wednesday.
Tonight will become mostly clear, lows 59-68.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 90s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows near 70.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 70s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear, lows near 70.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 70s.
TROPICS: A non tropical low pressure is located NE of Bermuda. This low will move to the southwest over warmer waters into Saturday. There is a 90% chance that this systems develops into a sub-tropical cyclone. There is no threat to the US as the system will move back to the NE Monday and weaken. Low pressure located off the Texas coast is moving towards the NW. There is a 60% chance this system becomes tropical before making landfall along the Texas coast tonight. The first name on the Atlantic Hurricane list is Ana.
COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Tonight: NE winds at 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt this evening becoming E, seas 4-5 ft. Saturday: NE winds at 5-10 kt, seas 3-4 ft.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.