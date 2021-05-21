Friday | Warm, dry weather prevails!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Morning! You know the headline - we’re waking up to pleasant temperatures, a mostly clear sky and generally nice morning.
Under sunshine, the temperature warms to between 80° and 82° in many spots by noon. Temperatures peak in the mid-80s by mid-afternoon. Beaches will remain a bit cooler; in the upper 70s to 80°, or so. The forecast remains dry for Savannah. There is a slight chance of a spotty showers closer to the Altamaha River today and tomorrow.
The weekend is shaping up to be good for pool and beach plans as afternoon temperatures soar into the 90s by Sunday. High pressure really takes control of the forecast early next week.
Alongside continued dry weather, afternoon temperatures soar into the mid and upper 90s Monday through Thursday afternoons. It’ll be a hot week. Make sure you are drinking plenty of water and try not to water your lawn during the warmest part of the day.
A bit cooler weather and a slightly greater chance of rain may arrive late next week and next weekend.
Have a wonderful weekend,
Cutter
