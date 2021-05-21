Georgia Southern men’s soccer joining Mid-American Conference

“We are always striving for what’s best for all 17 of our sports and making the move to the MAC for men’s soccer helps us meet our goal to compete on a national level,” Georgia Southern Director of Athletics Jared Benko said. “We are honored to be a part of such a great conference and I want to thank Commissioner Steinbrecher and the MAC officials for extending the affiliate invitation. This move will only strengthen our program and assist in reaching our program goals.”