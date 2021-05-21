Hilton Head Island preparing for hurricane season

Hilton Head Island, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island is preparing for hurricane season and they say they have a few extra tools you can use this year to make sure you’re ready for anything.
The Hilton Head Fire and Rescue team is vital to protecting the island before, during, and after a storm. This year, they released templates to show everyone who’s never been through a storm how they can prepare.
For those who have never experienced a hurricane season Hilton Head Fire Rescue Fire wants to be aware of how you can prepare to keep you and your family safe. The fire and rescue team distributed pamphlets and guides across all town buildings and fire stations on the island with tools on how you can make sure if there is an emergency your family is ready.
They say in case of an emergency one of the most important things you can keep in mind is where you will go. Remember, shelters will be limited in capacity due to COVID restrictions.
“One of the things that we are really concerned about is people staying. And if you stay that’s an additional hazard for us. It’s an additional thing we have to worry about. So if you go, we don’t have to worry about you. We can worry about opening the island up, getting the infrastructure back in place, getting power restored. You safe as what we want,” said Tom Dunn, Emergency Management Director.
Another reminder, once the governor orders an evacuation during a storm law-enforcement, fire rescue, and EMS all evacuate as well. So that means, if you don’t evacuate then you don’t have access to normal emergency services.
