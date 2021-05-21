Land, facility lease approved for new emergency operations center in Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Atlantic hurricane season is less than two weeks away. Chatham County is certainly an area familiar with hurricanes and tropical storms.
The county is one step closer to having a new facility at the northwest corner of the airport’s property. The new emergency operations center is estimated to cost around $41.6 million. The new SPLOST-funded EOC will house the county’s E-911 center, as well as airport police.
Able to withstand winds from a Category 5 hurricane, and EF-4 tornado, it will also house a critical workforce including emergency management, those who handle communications and infrastructure.
Dennis Jones, director of Chatham Emergency Management Agency, says having all of those people able to stay in the disaster area means they’ll be able to get life back to normal for the rest of us more quickly.
“There’s a lot of services that will be provided in this new facility. Whereas with a major storm that threatens Chatham County as it is now, we actually have to evacuate some of those services to Statesboro. So, this will allow us to stay within the community and to provide more effective and more efficient services post-disaster,” Jones said.
Jones says the new EOC is expected to be completed sometime in late 2023, perhaps early 2024.
