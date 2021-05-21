New emergency services station coming to old marine science center

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Since the Tybee Island Marine Science Center moved to its new location, the city has been working hard on turning the old building into an emergency services center to keep people safe on the beach.
It is out with the old and in with the new as construction continues at the former marine science center. City officials say they are excited to have this space on the south end to continue to look after visitors and residents.
“Everyone has kind of stepped up to make this happen. You know, we started this thing in late February, early March, and here we are end of May almost done,” City Manager Shawn Gillen said.
Many people may recognize the building as a place where you could go check out some cool fish and turtles near the pier, but for the last few months it has been transformed.
“We’ll have command staff in and out of the building, we’ll have police officers in and out of the building, squad cars parked around outside so some major physical changes you’re going to see,” Gillen said.
It’s now being called the South Annex Building. Gillen says it’ll house parking services, a police substation, the lifeguard staff and code enforcement. The public restrooms on the outside are also being re-done.
“The rules we have on the books currently will start to be enforced more severely on the beach and we’re going to have more tools to do that,” Gillen said.
Tools like these six monitors. Gillen says a code enforcement officer will be able to watch what is going on in every area of the beach. He says their eyes will specifically be watching for violations like littering.
“If they see someone littering, they’re going to send an enforcement officer out to write them a ticket,” he said.
Gillen says theses plans came from recommendations from the recent alcohol ordinance workgroup. He says they thought instead of a ban on outside alcohol, this would be the best way to control public intoxication issues and more.
“Just having squad cars and police down here, that presence is really going to be a deterrent.”
Gillen says it was paid for with $200,000 from the city’s general fund.
“Better presence on the south end, better rule enforcement,” he said.
Gillen says there will be a few parking spaces that will be reserved for customers and in about two weeks, the building is expected to be up and running.
