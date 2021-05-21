Pinewood Christian Academy baseball competing for first ever state title

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Pinewood Patriots get ready to hit the road and play for possibly their first ever state baseball title and spirits could not be higher.
Parents, grandparents, and friends lined up to show their support as players packed the bus for the ride to Macon. Team members say they are a close-knit group, some having been classmates or teammates since kindergarten.
“Everybody knows everybody. The support from our town is crazy. Win or lose, they are always here for us. It’s great,” senior Chris Swindell said.
Coach Brett Lewis says that small town small school support means a lot, especially this season.
“Last year was COVID. These guys lost a full season. So, for them to come back this year and have people come out being supportive and being genuine with it, it’s a tremendous honor,” Lewis said.
Parents hope that spirit can get them one more win this year.
“Oh my gosh! It was like, when we won in the 5th inning with the 10-run rule, that’s why I still can’t talk to this day! But we’re so excited,” mom Angela Belding said.
The seniors say they couldn’t think of a better way to spend their last baseball game than winning Pinewood its first title.
