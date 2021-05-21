Police offer safety tips for meeting others online

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been over a week since a kidnapping and shooting in Savannah left a 23-year-old woman in the hospital.
Family of Gabrielle Rodgers say she is recovering exceptionally well, adding a full recovery will take months.
Angela Montgomery was arrested and is accused of shooting Rodgers and taking her twin 6-week-old boys. Police rescued the babies at a home in the Lost Plantation neighborhood in Rincon later that same day.
Montgomery was denied bond and faces aggravated assault and kidnapping charges. Police say Rodgers and Montgomery met on social media in a “new moms” group.
WTOC spoke with Savannah Police about online safety, and what steps you should consider taking before arranging to meet someone that you’ve met online.
One officer suggests if you are going to meet up with someone that you’ve started talking to online, to do it at a safe location, like a police station.
“If they don’t want to meet at a police station, that would be a red flag as well.”
Advanced Police Officer Rebekah Helmick said when it comes to meeting someone online, there’s a whole list of red flags to be on the lookout for when it comes to your safety.
“Just trust your gut. If something doesn’t seem right, then it’s probably not right.”
Officer Helmick also said pay attention to details on their social media profile. A new profile with little activity can sometimes be a red flag.
And be cautious of meeting anyone who’s aggressively trying to arrange a meet-up.
“If you do find someone that’s being more aggressive on social media, block them immediately. Block them and stop associating with them.”
Helmick said it’s also important to limit who can see your profile, never give your address for a first meeting and have a way to get out of a situation should it become uncomfortable.
“Somethings not right, be like, you know what I have an appointment and I need to go, be somewhere else right now. Good to meet you and then end it right then. But you haven’t given your personal information out, they don’t know where to find you, don’t know how to contact you...” said Helmick.
She added if a person persists, you can always call police.
