Police searching for missing woman last seen visiting at Savannah hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a missing 72-year-old woman.
Terresa East was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on May 20 after visiting someone at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Mercy Boulevard.
East is 5-foot-6 and weighs approximately 172 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a grey sweater and blue jeans and was driving a white 2020 Toyota Rav4.
Anyone with information regarding East’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
