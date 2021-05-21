Police searching for missing woman last seen visiting at Savannah hospital

Terresa East (Source: Chatham County Police Department)
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a missing 72-year-old woman.

Terresa East was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on May 20 after visiting someone at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Mercy Boulevard.

East is 5-foot-6 and weighs approximately 172 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey sweater and blue jeans and was driving a white 2020 Toyota Rav4.

Anyone with information regarding East’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

