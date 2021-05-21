Project tackles affordable housing crisis in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In 2020, 40-percent of Savannahians paid more than 30-percent of their yearly salary on housing. That’s according to the Community Housing Services Agency.
In December, we showed you how they’re bringing more affordable housing to the city.
“When we say ‘Savannah First’, we want to make sure we give the whole city an opportunity,” said Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan, District 3.
An opportunity for working families to own a home. It’s what District 3 Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan says the city wants to give to families throughout the area.
“Save your money and create a strategy and a legacy to leave her children and what better legacy then to leave your children a home.”
The first three homes at the Cottages at Savannah Gardens are on the ground, with more on the way.
Community Housing Services Agency Executive Director Anita Smith Dixon says they’re looking at modular homes as the need for affordable housing grows.
“We’re exploring the costs as well as the quality of housing to see if it can help us to be able to provide more housing that can be affordable to individuals in our community,” said Anita Smith Dixon, Executive Director of CHSA.
The Cottages at Savannah Gardens will have a mixture of modular and on site homes starting at $160,000 with multiple appliances included.
Friday, three of those homes are already sold.
“And what’s more exciting is that families will be moving in over the next month or so,” said Dixon.
You may remember the first apartments and houses built at Savannah Gardens was in 2012.
CHSA says their partners are in the process of completing their multi-family and single-family homes.
Once their done, a total of 635 homes will have been built in District 3.
“We’re going to make somebody, 11 families happy and we’re going to do it right here in the third district,” said Wilder-Bryan.
CHSA says more homes will be built at The Cottages at Savannah Gardens in the next 60 days.
They also say people who receive Section 8 housing vouchers may be able to convert that to help pay their mortgage on a home.
The Community Housing Services Agency and Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan are hosting a series of Facebook and Zoom meetings for first time home buyers.
You can find CHSA Development, Inc. on Facebook.
