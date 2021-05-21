Tybee Island Maritime Academy principal reflects on challenging year

While most students were back in the classroom, Principal Ulrich says they were able to keep an option for students who wanted to stay virtual. Ulrich says everyone worked extremely hard this year, through the many challenges, and they are already seeing the results. Ulrich says early test scores for 3rd and 5th grade reading show they still have more than 76 percent of their third graders and more than 90 percent of their 5th graders who can read at or above their grade level.