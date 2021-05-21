Tybee Island Maritime Academy principal reflects on challenging year

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It has been a long and challenging year for folks in the school system, but school officials at the Tybee Island Maritime Academy are saying bye to the students for the summer.
Since October, TIMA opened back up for in-person learning and in February, Principal Peter Ulrich says they had more than 90 percent of their students in-person five days a week.
While most students were back in the classroom, Principal Ulrich says they were able to keep an option for students who wanted to stay virtual. Ulrich says everyone worked extremely hard this year, through the many challenges, and they are already seeing the results. Ulrich says early test scores for 3rd and 5th grade reading show they still have more than 76 percent of their third graders and more than 90 percent of their 5th graders who can read at or above their grade level.
“It’s been an incredible year unlike any other that we’ve ever experienced. The fact that we had a chance to do that together, I think, means that we’re closer, we’re closer with what we want to accomplish and closer in the sense that we know we can do some amazing things together,” Principal Ulrich said.
This year was the first time TIMA had a 6th grade class and next year, TIMA will be adding a seventh grade class on campus. Principal Ulrich says they will be 100 percent back in person in the fall.
