Volunteers help cleanup litter on Ogeechee Rd. & 37th St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Volunteers coming together Friday to cleanup litter in the Hostess City.
It’s all part of Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter’s “2 Legit 2 Lit” campaign. The campaign encourages residents not to litter and if you see litter, to pick it up.
This isn’t the first cleanup event. The assistant coordinator for the campaign says they meet up every Friday somewhere in Savannah to help keep Savannah beautiful.
Friday volunteers met up at Ogeechee Road and 37th Street.
“We just rely on community volunteers and individuals who are receptive to keeping Savannah clean. This is a beautiful city, we love it and we hope to continue on this lane that we’re in,” said Carlton Dowdy, working on the campaign.
Dowdy says they will provide gloves, bags picker-uppers for volunteers who want to join in on the next cleanup.
He says they will be doing this as long as possible.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.