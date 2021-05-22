Accident involving an ambulance briefly closes lanes on East Derenne Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a Saturday night crash involving an ambulance and a car at East Derenne Avenue and White Bluff Road.
Police say the driver of the car was entrapped and injured, and a person inside the ambulance was also injured. Savannah Police confirmed the injured person was not a patient inside the ambulance.
Two lanes and the turn lane of East Derenne Avenue were closed briefly as police investigated the incident.
This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they come available.
