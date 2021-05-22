Accident involving an ambulance briefly closes lanes on East Derenne Avenue

Accident involving an ambulance briefly closes lanes on East Derenne Avenue
An accident involving an ambulance briefly closed lanes of East Derenne Avenue Saturday evening. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | May 22, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT - Updated May 22 at 10:02 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a Saturday night crash involving an ambulance and a car at East Derenne Avenue and White Bluff Road.

Police say the driver of the car was entrapped and injured, and a person inside the ambulance was also injured. Savannah Police confirmed the injured person was not a patient inside the ambulance.

Two lanes and the turn lane of East Derenne Avenue were closed briefly as police investigated the incident.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they come available.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.