Burton mobile home fire highlights the importance of working fire alarms

“The family believed they had smoke alarms, but they never activated so if there had been a smoke alarm in that room they might have been activated a little earlier would have even limited damage even more,” said Byrne. “Smoke alarms aren’t only good to get you out of the house, but allows you to know that there’s a fire in your house so you can respond quicker, you can get us there quicker. And studies and statistics show homes with working smoke alarms not only have less fire deaths, but also less fire damage.”