Burton mobile home fire highlights the importance of working fire alarms

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An early morning fire forced a family of three out of their home at the Independent Village Mobile Home Park on Shanklin Road in Beaufort County. Burton Fire says no one was injured, but there are a few lessons to be learned.
It’s a much different scene now on this road through Independent Village, but this morning after 4:00 a.m. it was covered with fire personnel as they responded to a fire inside a mobile home.
“The fire started inside the bedroom and the gentleman said that he did have a candle in the bedroom so everything points to that fact that that was probably the cause of fire,” said Daniel Byrne, Community Support Officer for Burton Fire District.
Burton Fire crews covered the scene as they worked to put out flames in a mobile home. As crews battled the blaze, Sheriff’s deputies evacuated nearby neighbors while some across the street woke up to the commotion.
“Heard noise outside and I was just wondering what was going on, I didn’t really know it was a fire until now,” said neighbor Alexander Linares.
Looking at the home now, you would hardly notice from the outside there was a fire. Officials say that’s because the homeowner closed the door to the room where the fire started before evacuating.
“Mobile home fires generally they are very, very dangerous. Our fatalities, the fire fatalities we’ve had have all been in mobile homes,” said Byrne. “They spread very quick and very rarely are we able to save much of the home, but like I said in this case because they shut the bedroom door on his way out it’s significantly limited damage.”
Fire officials say it was critical that the homeowner heard the crackle of the fire to get them out as the fire alarms never went off.
“The family believed they had smoke alarms, but they never activated so if there had been a smoke alarm in that room they might have been activated a little earlier would have even limited damage even more,” said Byrne. “Smoke alarms aren’t only good to get you out of the house, but allows you to know that there’s a fire in your house so you can respond quicker, you can get us there quicker. And studies and statistics show homes with working smoke alarms not only have less fire deaths, but also less fire damage.”
Officials say this incident could have been much worse. They are grateful no one was injured and say the family is being assisted by the Red Cross.
