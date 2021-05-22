Family of graduate arrives home from ceremony to find home engulfed in flames

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Liberty County family is without a home after their house on Thompson Road caught fire just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The Walthourville Fire Chief says the family was coming home from a graduation ceremony when they were notified that their house was on fire.
The Chief says no one was home at the time. The fire is now out, but seven people have been displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they come available.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.