Fire in Burton displaces family

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Burton Fire District says a house fire has displaced a family of three in their community.
The fire district says the Marine Corps Air Station Fire Department, Beaufort County EMS and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office were all on the scene.
The fire broke out just after 4 a.m. Saturday and firefighters say it was in the Independent Mobile Home Park. That is located on Shanklin Road in Burton.
The BFD say they first heard reports that a bedroom was on fire and everyone had evacuated the home. Sheriff’s deputies arrived first and the BFD say they noticed flames coming from the home, and neighbors evacuating their homes in case the fire spread.
Firefighters arrived on scene and the BFD says they found flames coming from a window. Fire crews say they quickly made entry into the home and extinguished the fire which was located in a bedroom.
The family had closed the bedroom door as they fled the home which firefighters say helped confine the fire to that room. They say there was smoke damage throughout the rest of the home, however.
The BFD says the family had smoke alarms in the home, but they appeared to not have been working. They say no injuries were reported.
Firefighters think the fire was caused by a candle in the bedroom.
Fire officials say this was a very close call. One of the adults in the home thankfully woke up to the sounds of fire and was able to alert the rest of the family.
“Not only do smoke alarms alert you to get out of your home, but they also will give you early notification of the fire which can significantly help limit damages,” Burton Battalion Chief Matt Maichel said.
Burton officials advise all citizens to check their smoke alarms, ensure they are less than 10 years old, have a battery, and that they are working and placed properly.
The Burton Fire District says that they provide free smoke alarms to Burton residents upon request, or will come and inspect the ones residents do have.
Residents wishing to get a smoke alarm, or need assistance, can call the Burton Fire District at 843-255-8011 or email safetyed@burtonfd.org.
