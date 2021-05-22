Hot weather builds in this week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our warmup continues this weekend with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid to 80s across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry this afternoon.
Most communities will remain in the 80s through sunset under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the 70s this evening, perfect for evening plans!
Sunday Tybee Tides: 5:45AM 7.7′I 12:14PM 0.0′ I 6:23PM 8.3′
Temperatures only fall to the lower 60s Sunday morning as warmer weather builds in. We’ll see some clouds, but no rain. Highs top out in the lower 90s Sunday afternoon with beaches even reaching the mid 80s.
The warmest temperatures of the year will continue to build in on Monday, sticking around through the work week. Highs will reach the mid 90s away from the beaches, with some inland area topping out close to 100 degrees during the afternoon. This is well-above our average high of about 86 degrees for this time of the year! Although we could sneak into the upper 90s in Savannah, afternoon highs should remain just below record-tying numbers.
Don’t count on any rain to cool us off this week, high pressure will suppress those chances, with just a few isolated showers possible toward the end of the week.
Tropical update:
Subtropical Storm Ana is slowly moving west, northeast of Bermuda with max sustained wind at 45 miles per hour. Bermuda could experience gusty wind, but the Tropical Storm Watch has been discontinued. This system will continue moving away from land and dissipate on Monday.
