Hot weather builds in this week!

The warmest temperatures of the year will continue to build in on Monday, sticking around through the work week. Highs will reach the mid 90s away from the beaches, with some inland area topping out close to 100 degrees during the afternoon. This is well-above our average high of about 86 degrees for this time of the year! Although we could sneak into the upper 90s in Savannah, afternoon highs should remain just below record-tying numbers.