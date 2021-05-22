Jeff Davis Baseball wins back-to-back state championships

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Jeff Davis Baseball claimed the 2021 Georgia High School Association Class AA state baseball championship on Saturday, sweeping Lovett 5-2 and 8-3, respectively.
For the Yellow Jackets, who won the state championship in 2019, this means back-to-back titles for the program, since the 2020 playoffs were cancelled due to COVID-19. It’s their third championship in program history.
In game two, the Lions got the scoring going with a single run in the top of the first, but Jeff Davis answered with a Hamp Hayes single to score Matthew Glass.
In the bottom of the third, Jeff Davis blew it wide open when Cade Walters hit a triple RBI. The team plated five that inning.
“They just came to work every single day, man, and I’m going to tell you, there’s just something to that with players who don’t shy away from the work part of it,” said Head Coach Paul Glass. “They willed themselves to be really good baseball players, and I’m going to tell you, for this to happen like it did, I can’t be happier for them.”
The Yellow Jackets finish 29-14 overall.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.