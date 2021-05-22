Jesup community holds walk to raise funds and awareness for military veteran suicide

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Across the country on Saturday, thousands walked 2.2 miles to bring awareness to military veteran suicide. The nationwide event was hosted by Mission 22, an organization dedicated to supporting military veterans.
Around 50 people participated in Jesup’s walk on Saturday afternoon. The funds raised will go to the organization’s free programs for veterans and resources that help veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and traumatic brain injuries.
Ken Bohannon, Mission 22′s Georgia State Leader says every year 22 veterans die due to suicide. He says he wants more communities to learn about Mission 22, so veterans and their families are able to get the help they need.
“Unfortunately I lost my son, coming up on four years, I lost my son to PTSD. Mission 22 saved my life. Without Mission 22, I would have been a statistic as well,” said Bohannon.
