Metter brings home program’s first GHSA baseball championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Metter Tigers brought home the Georgia High School Association Class A Public State Baseball Championship for the first time in program history Saturday afternoon, with a 6-5 win over two-time defending champion Gordon Lee Memorial High School.
The Tigers brought in two runs in the top of the first inning at Savannah’s Historic Grayson Stadium, and the Trojans were able to score three runs in the bottom of the second to take a 3-2 lead. Gordon Lee added another pair of runs in the bottom of the 4th to claim a 5-3 lead over Metter.
The Tigers team had no quit in them. They rallied after a game one loss to win game two in the best-of-three series, and following that trend, they scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning to regain the lead, 6-5.
For the final out, Rustan Rigdon was on the mound, and his brother, Randon Rigdon got the final out at second to claim the state championship.
“They always believed it, probably when I wasn’t sure just because of the way we handled situations. You know, it’s a long season, and I think they always knew that they were capable of it and it was just when were they going to do it, day in and day out, and they made that decision, the whole playoffs really,” said Metter Head Coach Zach Rackett after the win. “It’s been fun, it’s been a ride. I don’t think anybody ever doubted during that game, or it didn’t seem. Our kids, they never got real rattled. I’m proud of them. That’s all I can say is I’m very, very proud of them.”
The Tigers end their 2021 campaign with a 29-9 overall record.
