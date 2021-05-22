Okatie church holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the Lowcountry’s Latino community

An Okatie church opened their doors for DHEC on Saturday in hopes of helping their neighbors get vaccinated. While DHEC couldn’t tell us how many people were vaccinated due to privacy concerns, they had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available. The event was planned thanks to a local magazine, law office and realtor who all said they feel it’s their responsibility to help, especially as several serve the community in public jobs like the hospitality industry. They say fear plays a role in the low turnout of Latinos for vaccination, which currently stands at about 5.6 percent in Beaufort County.