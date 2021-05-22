Savannah Police investigating late night shooting on Belvedere Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police detectives are investigating a shooting on Belvedere Drive late Friday night, according to a release from the department.
Police responded to the scene around 11:15 p.m. and found one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.
