Tybee Island businesses prepare for rush of tourists over Memorial Day Weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Day is still more than a week away, but the crowds are already heading to the beach. Tybee Island businesses are preparing as people are eager to get back out to the beach.
“I don’t even call this normal. This is crazy, fun normal!” said Susan Kelleher, owner of Seaside Sisters.
Business owners on Tybee Island say the crowds are back and here to stay.
“People just keep coming,” said Matt Kossin, General Manager of Chamacos Tacos & Surf.
Before the restaurant opens for the day, staff at Chamacos Tacos are preparing for the hundreds of customers they say they’re getting every weekend. This has been the story for the last few months.
“We sell tacos, $3.50 tacos and we’re averaging $8,000 a day and I just assume it’s going to go to $10,000-$12,000 on weekends,” said Kossin.
On days like today, when the sun is shining, Kossin says they have a line all the way out to the sidewalk. He says business is booming and now that people are comfortable venturing out again, all they can do is be ready for what the Memorial Day crowd will be like.
“We can’t really go off last year’s numbers, so we just have to assume that we’re going to be off the chain and prepare for that,” said Kossin.
Even gift shops, like Seaside Sisters, have non-stop business. Kelleher says all of her staff is working full-time and that this is unusual for this time of year.
“I know it’s double what we usually see and it’s been double for the past couple of months,” she said.
Kelleher says getting product to fill the store has been a challenge and that based on what they’re seeing now, they have no idea what it’ll be like when the busy season ends.
“Who knows what it’ll be like in the fall. I mean, we just don’t know,” she said.
Folks who work in the Information Hut say over the last two days, they had more than 150 visitors stop by.
