90s build in, stick around through the week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s another warm afternoon across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire with highs in the mid 80s to about 90 degrees away from the coast!
Despite a few clouds this morning, we have remained dry and will continue to do so through the evening. We’ll remain warm through sunset with temperatures in the 70s for the rest of the evening.
Monday Tybee Tides: 6:42AM 6.9′ I 1:07PM -0.9′ I 7:18PM 8.3′
only fall to the mid 60s Monday morning, with dry roads throughout the morning commute. The warmest temperatures of the year will continue to build in on Monday, sticking around through the work week. Beginning with Monday, with temperatures peaking in the mid 90s away from the beaches.
Highs will reach the mid 90s away from the beaches, with some inland area topping out close to 100 degrees during the afternoon. This is well-above our average high of about 86 degrees for this time of the year! Although we could sneak into the upper 90s in Savannah, afternoon highs should remain just below record-tying numbers.
Don’t count on any rain to cool us off this week, high pressure will suppress those chances, with just a few isolated showers possible toward the end of the week. A few showers are possible this coming Sunday
Tropical update:
Tropical Storm Ana is slowly moving northeast away from Bermuda with max sustained wind at 40 miles per hour. This system will continue moving away from land and dissipate on Monday. There are no other areas of interest at this time.
