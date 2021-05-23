Salon holds cut-a-thon to support Effingham County child undergoing treatment in Louisiana

GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - A three-year-old boy from Effingham County is fighting for his life. JJ Sessions, affectionately known as Baby JJ, was taken to Memorial Health in December of last year after a near-drowning. He spent two months at the hospital before being released to his home.
Now, Baby JJ is getting treatment in Louisiana to address brain damage. Even though he’s miles away, the community spent Sunday showing their love and support.
“He’s been fighting for awhile now,” said Janet Sessions, JJ’s sister.
The family calls him a warrior.
“After this accident, he hasn’t gave up.” said Sessions.
And like Baby JJ, his family and friends aren’t giving up either.
“Everybody that’s been praying and donating and been there, it means a lot,” said Sessions.
A hair salon in Guyton that’s been following Baby JJ’s story wanted to show their support for the Sessions family.
“We seen they were raising money and so we just decided to help,” said owner Jacquelyn Tootle.
Today Meraki Family Hair Salon held a cut-a-thon and raffle, with 100 percent of the donations going to Baby JJ’s family to help with his medical treatment.
“It’s definitely a huge blessing that we can bless them,” said Tootle.
Although Baby JJ and his dad couldn’t be at the fundraiser, his dad says Sunday’s event lets him know JJ has a whole team behind him.
“We’re all here for him, that he’s going to get better, and that we all love him,” said Sessions.
The next fundraising event is a bike ride for Baby JJ from Savannah to Guyton on Saturday, June 26. You can find more information on the Team Baby JJ Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.