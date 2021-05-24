American flags planted on Georgia Southern campuses to honor fallen military members

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Drive up to Sweetheart Circle over the next week and American flags planted for Memorial Day will be almost impossible to miss.
The 570 flags moved with the wind Monday morning. Members of Georgia Southern’s Military & Veterans Services posted them early to give people more than a week to view them.
Organizers say it is one of the things they’ve done to mark Military Appreciation Month.
“Within this month, we have recognized the student children, recognized our spouses. And now we are recognizing our fallen,” Retired Col. Georgia Frederick said.
The fallen military members remembered here come from the soldiers remembered on Warrior’s Walk as well as service members personally connected to the faculty of staff.
They are posting identical displays like this one on the Armstrong and Liberty campuses. You will be able to see them through June 1.
