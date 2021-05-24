Another road closure in Garden City for railroad repairs

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Another railroad-related road closure is coming up this week in Garden City.
Georgia Highway 25, known locally as Main Street, will close starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
It will be closed between Brampton Road and Nelson Avenue until 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
GDOT says the closure will allow crews to remove a rail-crossing at that location.
Traffic will be detoured onto Brampton Road, Highway 21 and Bourne Avenue to avoid that area.
They say the road will reopen early if work is finished ahead of schedule.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.