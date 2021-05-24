Bluffton seeks public input on town's comprehensive plan

The Blueprint Bluffton Comprehensive Plan will serve as the vision for the Town of Bluffton and its partners in successfully guiding future development and improvements to preserve the Town’s Lowcountry character and improve the quality of life. (Source: Town of Bluffton/Facebook)
By WTOC Staff | May 24, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT - Updated May 24 at 8:43 AM

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Town of Bluffton is seeking input from residents on what the town could look like in the future.

Two virtual meetings will be held this week. They will take place on Tuesday, May 25 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and Wednesday, May 26 from 8 to 9:30 a.m.

During the meetings, town officials will discuss the updated version of Bluffton’s comprehensive plan called “Blueprint Bluffton,” and residents will be able to share their ideas.

For additional information and to sign up for the meetings, visit the Town of Bluffton’s website here.

Town staff will present the proposed Bluffton Blueprint to Town Council in Spring 2022.

