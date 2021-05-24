Chatham delegation member on committee to consider changes to Georgia voting district lines

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes are coming to voting districts across Georgia, as lawmakers are set to consider new Census data and start re-drawing district lines later this year.
It’s a process that happens once a decade, taking into consideration population changes in voting districts.
State Representative Carl Gilliard, a Democrat out of Garden City, will be one of four on the Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Committee. The other fourteen are Republican.
Rep. Gilliard said it’s his goal to be a voice of reason in a process where politics and posturing come into play.
He has already been poring over Census data, and while he said he’s not anticipating any changes in the number of representatives or senators for our area, there will be some changes to voting district lines.
WTOC asked the representative why he sought the committee role in the first place.
“I wanted to make sure there was fair representation, and that’s fair representation across the board. That there was no Gerrymandering, and at the same time that there was fair representation,” Rep. Gilliard said. “And everybody that knows me knows that I have that reputation, that I’m going to look at the science, the logistics, the statistics as they are, and do what we can to be fair across the board.”
Rep. Gilliard said he anticipates the committee will hold a dozen or so meetings across the state open to the public to discuss the proposed district changes. He’s asked the committee chair to have one of those in Savannah.
