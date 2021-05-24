COVID vaccine demand lowering in Candler Co.

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities across Southeast Georgia continue to urge people to get vaccinated.
In Candler County, the demand has tapered down significantly.
Pharmacy owners say the flood of demand for vaccinations has slowed to a trickle in the last month or so. A walk-in clinic draws a fraction of the traffic they saw months ago at IHS Pharmacy in Metter.
Owner and Pharmacist Dean Stone says they had to prioritize patients and customers by age or urgency at the start of the year. Now, their supply outpaces the demand.
“It has been tough, and we’ve been trying to drive demand. That is what we’ve been trying to do - drive demand- and let them know that the vaccine is safe,” Stone said.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, Candler County vaccine suppliers have given out 5,500 doses. Almost thirty percent of people have had at least one dose, only 24 percent are fully vaccinated.
Stone blames some of the vaccination plateau in rural areas on Spring Fever.
“I think as we’ve gotten to warmer weather, especially in rural areas as opposed to the cities where people are more compacted, people are wanting to just get out,” he said.
He says IHS will keep offering walk up clinics on Thursday and Fridays to get people in the door and in the clear.
Stone says he still urges people to get their vaccine and help end this pandemic even sooner.
