Dan Levy of “Schitt’s Creek” to address 2021 SCAD grads

Dan Levy of “Schitt’s Creek” to address 2021 SCAD grads
Dan Levy arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Source: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By WTOC Staff | May 24, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 12:08 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dan Levy, the Emmy and Golden Globe winning co-creator and star of “Schitt’s Creek” will address the SCAD Class of 2021 on Friday during a virtual commencement ceremony.

Graduates and their families can tune in to the virtual ceremony on Friday morning at 9:00 a.m. Additional in-person ceremonies will be held on Friday and Saturday in Savannah and Atlanta. Memorial Stadium will host four in-person ceremonies for Savannah graduates:

Friday, May 28, 2021

Savannah Presentation of Degrees ceremony I at 1:00 p.m., doors open at Memorial Stadium at 11:30 a.m.

  • School of Building Arts: architectural history, architecture, furniture design, interior design, preservation design, urban design
  • School of Digital Media: animation, immersive reality, interactive design and game development, motion media design, television producing, visual effects

Savannah Presentation of Degrees ceremony II at 5:00 p.m., doors open at Memorial Stadium at 3:30 p.m.

  • School of Entertainment Arts: film and television, performing arts, production design, sound design, themed entertainment design
  • School of Fine Arts: painting, sculpture
  • School of Liberal Arts: art history, cinema studies, dramatic writing, equestrian studies, social strategy and management, writing

Saturday, May 29, 2021

Savannah Presentation of Degrees ceremony III at 9:00 a.m., doors open at Memorial Stadium at 7:30 a.m.

  • School of Design: creative business leadership, design for sustainability, design management, industrial design, service design, user experience (UX) design
  • School of Fashion: accessory design, business of beauty and fragrance, fashion, fashion marketing and management, fibers, jewelry, luxury and fashion management

Savannah Presentation of Degrees ceremony IV at 1:00 p.m., doors open at Memorial Stadium at 11:30 a.m.

  • School of Communication Arts: advertising, branded entertainment, graphic design, illustration, photography, sequential art

For more information, visit the SCAD Commencement website.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.