Dan Levy of “Schitt’s Creek” to address 2021 SCAD grads

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dan Levy, the Emmy and Golden Globe winning co-creator and star of “Schitt’s Creek” will address the SCAD Class of 2021 on Friday during a virtual commencement ceremony.
Graduates and their families can tune in to the virtual ceremony on Friday morning at 9:00 a.m. Additional in-person ceremonies will be held on Friday and Saturday in Savannah and Atlanta. Memorial Stadium will host four in-person ceremonies for Savannah graduates:
Friday, May 28, 2021
Savannah Presentation of Degrees ceremony I at 1:00 p.m., doors open at Memorial Stadium at 11:30 a.m.
- School of Building Arts: architectural history, architecture, furniture design, interior design, preservation design, urban design
- School of Digital Media: animation, immersive reality, interactive design and game development, motion media design, television producing, visual effects
Savannah Presentation of Degrees ceremony II at 5:00 p.m., doors open at Memorial Stadium at 3:30 p.m.
- School of Entertainment Arts: film and television, performing arts, production design, sound design, themed entertainment design
- School of Fine Arts: painting, sculpture
- School of Liberal Arts: art history, cinema studies, dramatic writing, equestrian studies, social strategy and management, writing
Saturday, May 29, 2021
Savannah Presentation of Degrees ceremony III at 9:00 a.m., doors open at Memorial Stadium at 7:30 a.m.
- School of Design: creative business leadership, design for sustainability, design management, industrial design, service design, user experience (UX) design
- School of Fashion: accessory design, business of beauty and fragrance, fashion, fashion marketing and management, fibers, jewelry, luxury and fashion management
Savannah Presentation of Degrees ceremony IV at 1:00 p.m., doors open at Memorial Stadium at 11:30 a.m.
- School of Communication Arts: advertising, branded entertainment, graphic design, illustration, photography, sequential art
For more information, visit the SCAD Commencement website.
